Carbon Sheriff Addresses Weather Concerns, Local Partnerships

By Carbon County Sheriff Jeff Wood

I love this time of year. Spring is in the air and the weather is getting favorable for outdoor activities. I wanted to take a minute and update everyone that there is still a fair amount of snow in the foothills. We have had a few people stuck in the areas of Consumers and Spring Canyon due to the depth of the snow. I would advise to be prepared if you go into the backcountry. The snow is unpredictable and you can fall through and get your vehicle stuck. Make sure someone knows where you are going, your cell phone is charged, and you have adequate supplies in the event you become struck and have to spend an extended time in the hills.

I want to recognize the Wellington Police Department, Chief Kosmack, Sgt. Saccomano and the Wellington Reserve Officers. They have been a pleasure to work with. The Wellington Police Department is very professional and have made themselves available at all hours to serve the citizens of Wellington. I feel that Wellington City is in good hands under the leadership of Chief Kosmack and look forward to working with them for many years to come.

I would like to request that the motoring public be respectful while driving in neighborhoods in the county. We often get complaints about speeders in these areas and want to ask you to be aware of this issue. With the warmer weather, more children will be out playing, so we need to be very watchful when traveling through these areas.

The sheriff’s office is proud to be a strong partner to our local law enforcement team, our schools, local business and our community. We take great pride in serving the citizens of Carbon County and we are focused on expanding the scope of the sheriff’s office to become the best partner we can be to our community.

With all of that said, I want to say happy St. Patrick’s Day on the 17th. It is a pleasure to serve as your sheriff, and I feel that it is a pleasure to serve Carbon County from this office.