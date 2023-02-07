Carbon Smokes the Falcons

ETV News Stock Photo by Jamie Swank

On Thursday, Carbon traveled to Cedar City to continue its region schedule. The Lady Dinos jumped on Canyon View early with 21 points in the first quarter to lead by nine. Carbon continued its attack and extended its lead to 17, 35-18, by halftime. The Dinos coasted in the second half and left with a 52-38 win.

Amiah Timothy had herself a game, scoring 17 points (7-9, 78%) with five steals and three assists. Madi Orth added another 13 points and three steals while Haley Garrish led the team with seven rebounds. As a team, the Dinos were shooting lights out as they converted on 56 percent of their shots. They held Canyon View to just 28 percent shooting from the floor, probing that they can be productive on both ends.

The Dinos (14-5, 4-1) will wrap up the season with a rivalry game at Emery (9-9, 0-5) on Thursday. Catch all of the action live on ETV Channel 10 and online at etvnews.com/livesports.