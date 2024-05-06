Carbon Soccer Ends Season with Unfortunate Outcome

The Carbon Dinos hosted the Juab Wasps on Friday for a 3A Quarter finals matchup between the teams. Carbon had swept the Wasps during regular season play in both games.

With the first half going scoreless on both sides, it came down to the second half. Juab’s Nixon Curtis had a great half, scoring two goals for the Wasps. The Dinos were unable to score a goal, bringing an excellent year from the team to an unfortunate end.

The team had a solid year, ending with a 13-3 record. Tyler Morris led the team in goals with 13 on the year. Following him was Logan McEvoy, finishing the year with eight, Luke Brady ended with six goals, while Case Griffeth and Connor Cunningham would have six on the season.

McEvoy led the team in assists with 10 on the season, followed by Morris with eighth and Brady with five. Cannon Mortenson led shutouts with 4.5 and Ty Mortenson had 0.5 for the season.

The future is bright, though they will be losing some excellent players next year. The Dinos will be a force to be reconned with for years to come and should be very proud of the season they had.