Helper City and Helper Saturday Vibes Reach Partnership Agreement

Helper City reached a partnership agreement with Helper Saturday Vibes during the Helper City Council meeting held on May 2.

Council invited Kim Kuehn, Executive Director of Helper Saturday Vibes, up to discuss a few key changes that Councilman Cole Stapley felt would be beneficial to both Helper City and Helper Saturday Vibes.

Councilman Stapley advised he would like to see a couple of word changes, including the term “summer months”. He stated that he would like it to be a bit more specific with the months being listed, rather than using the blanket term of “summer months”. Kuehn agreed to the changes suggested by Councilman Stapley, and asked for council to pass their vote with a contingency.

“I think that, you know, working with you guys and just kind of getting the bases; not only is this for Helper Vibes but I think it’s a good core base to introduce to any other events that want to come into Helper. So, we can use this guideline for them as well,” stated Kuehn.

The council agreed to the new partnership agreement with Helper Saturday Vibes, contingent upon the changes that were discussed in addition to a legal review by City Attorney Dominique Kiahtipes, who was not in attendance.

Council member Stapley reported that a manager for the Helper City Pool had been hired. Stapley informed those in attendance that the Helper City Pool will need lifeguards, as well as concession stand workers who are 16 and older, for the upcoming summer season. He encouraged attendees to spread the word amongst family and friends. More information will be posted as it becomes available.

Prior to going into closed session, Mayor Lenise Peterman discussed a plethora of dates and possible activities that are set to happen in Helper. Which she advised would be bringing in a multitude of visitors.

Mayor Peterman informed council that the Utah Geographic Information Council will be hosting their 33rd annual conference at the Carbon County Events Center in Price. Mayor Peterman advised that on May 9 attendees are planning on having dinner at the Helper City Park while also visiting the museum. Mayor Peterman encouraged business owners on Main Street to keep their doors open from 6 p.m.to 9 p.m. due to the event bringing in over 200 participants.

“Monday, May 13, we will be working with Helper Middle School (HMS) on the River Walkway,” stated Mayor Peterman. Prior to COVID, HMS would have their student body volunteer in a project in conjunction with Helper City Officials. Mayor Peterman stated this is something they had been wanting to bring back post COVID. Helper City workers will be providing students with trash bags as well as rakes for a clean-up project on Helper’s River Walk-Way from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Mayor Peterman let council know that prior to the meeting, she had received an email from Dusty Bluffs. The email was to let Mayor Peterman know that film crews will be returning to finish up their series. Mayor Peterman advised that they plan to be in town from May 13 to May 17, but are not anticipating the need to close down any of the roads.

Mayor Peterman advised that the city should be receiving notice towards the end of May, in regards to the application previously submitted for the Bureau of Reclamation Grant, in the amount of 2.5 million.

Utah Power Credit Union will be hosting a staff event the first weekend in August, renting out the Helper City Park, Helper City Pool and Rio Theatre for employees and their families.

Lastly, Mayor Peterman advised that the U.S. Division of Agriculture (USDA) as well as Main Street America, had both reached out expressing interest in hosting their staff retreats in Helper. Mayor Peterman is hoping to get definite dates from both in the near future.

“The good news is when people visit they eat out, they stay overnight and they spend money in our shops,” expressed Mayor Peterman, before motioning for council to move into closed session.