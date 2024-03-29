Carbon Softball Falls to Lehi

The Lady Dinos traveled to Lehi to face the 6A Pioneers on Wednesday. Carbon would strike first, scoring in the top of the second. The Pioneers had a big inning in the bottom of the third, scoring seven runs. In the following innings, they put up five runs, as Carbon would get three runs in the fifth. The Pioneers would get the win on their home field, 12-4.

Brielle Sandoval had a home run in the game, with three RBIs and a run scored. Taylor Secor had a double in the game, along with an RBI. Brailee Peterson also finished with a double, to go with a run scored.

Carbon will have some time off during spring break, but their next game will be against the Emery Lady Spartans on April 9. The Lady Dinos look to avenge the loss earlier in the season as they fell to Emery, 3-5.