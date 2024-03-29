Rickelle Collins Wins Two Gold Medals at Summer Games

Carbon Dinos Wrestler Rickelle Collins participated in the 2024 Summer Games hosted in Cedar City this past weekend. The games held multiple types of wrestling in the tournament including Freestyle, Folkstyle and Greco-Roman.

Collins was set to compete in Freestyle and Folkstyle at the tournament. In her first ever Freestyle tournament, Collins went 3-0, defeating all of her opponents. In the first round, she won in 48 seconds by fall and in the second round, she defeated her opponent in 54 seconds by fall. In the third round, she again had a great match, defeating her opponent due to tech fall, securing the gold in the Freestyle division.

Next, she would then face some tough competition in the Folkstyle division. With a win in her first match, going the distance with her opponent, but securing the victory, 4-0. The second match would also go three rounds and Collins finished the match with a decision, 6-0. Collins then received her second gold medal at the tournament.

Collins was coached by her dad, Ricky Collins, and also had a great year with the Carbon Lady Dinos. She is proving to be one of the better up-and-coming Girls’ Wrestling athletes in Utah and, as she will be a junior next year, the future is bright for the Lady Dino.