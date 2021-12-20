Carbon Splits SVC Trip

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

Over the weekend, the Lady Dinos played in a couple games at the Sevier Valley Center in Richfield. The first contest on the docket pit Carbon against the reigning 3A Champs, Morgan.

Carbon struggled to find its footing early and trailed 10-4 after the first quarter. While the Dinos found their offense in spurts, they could not slow down the Trojan attack. Morgan scored 16 points in each of the last three periods and went on to win 58-38.

Stevie Oman was the most efficient shooter, going 3-6 from the floor for eight points. Sydney Orth, on the other hand, finished with 10 points, seven steals and six rebounds to lead the Dinos in all three categories.

Carbon then faced Juan Diego to wrap up the weekend. Scoring was not a problem in this one as the Dinos erupted for 19 points in the first quarter and 22 in the fourth. Carbon ended the game with 66 to blow out the Soaring Eagles 66-34.

Sydney again led Carbon with 15 points while Maddy Orth pulled down a team-high eight rebounds. Amiah Timothy logged seven rebounds from the guard position to go along with her four steals. Off the bench, Kennedy WIlliams was the most productive shooter with her 12 points off of six shots (4-6, 67%).

Up next, Carbon (7-4) will end the 2021 slate of games on Tuesday at North Sanpete (3-4).