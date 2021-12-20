Panthers End 2021 on a High

ETV News Stock Photo by Jeff Barrett

Last week did not start as well as the Panthers would have hoped when they went on the road to play Intermountain Christian. Ryker Howell was the lone Panther to crack double digits with his 10 points. He turned it into a double-double effort by adding 10 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Pinnacle shot 30 percent from the floor and did not have enough to overcome the Lions. The Panthers fell in this one 46-36.

Then, on Thursday, the Panthers were led by Cole Barton’s 25 points. Jonathan Kessler and Anthony Shumway added 12 and 10 points, respectively, as Pinnacle downed Dugway 63-28.

Pinnacle (4-4) will now have a break until it faces off with Diamond Ranch Academy (3-3) on Jan. 4.