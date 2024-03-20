Carbon Stays Undefeated with Shootout Win

The Carbon Dino Soccer team hosted the Delta Rabbits on Friday for a region matchup. The teams went all regulation, playing tough and not allowing any goals. The game would end with a score of 0-0, bringing on a shootout.

Logan McEvoy and Nick Cartwright would both score in the shootout, as the Rabbits would only score one, with solid defending by Cannon Mortensen, getting the winning save.

Carbon now improves to 3-0 in region and overall as they sit atop Region 12 with Manti and Canyon View, whom are also undefeated. Next up, the boys face the Richfield Wildcats on Wednesday for another region matchup.