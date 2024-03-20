Carbon Track Hosts Farm Bureau Invite *Photo Gallery*

Emery, Pinnacle and Green River were among the 21 teams that joined the Dinos at the invitational at the Carbon High School track. Teams all had hopes of getting their athletes qualified for state if they did well in their event.

Starting out in the Dash events, in the 100m Dash, Emery’s Skylee Guymon placed fourth (13.24) and Kabree Gordon placed tenth (13.53). With Carbons Mia Crompton finishing eleventh (13.53) and Blythe Bradford in twelfth (13.60) out of 105 racers in the event. Guymon would also do excellent in the 200m Dash, placing second overall with a time 27.59. Crompton followed in seventh place (28.39) and Bradford placed eleventh (28.66).

In the 400m Dash for the boys, Easton Humes of Carbon had a solid race, placing second overall in 51.44. Emery’s Jack Christiansen placed third with a time of 52.57 and Carbon’s Maxwell Carlson finished in the ninth spot with a time of 54.79. For the girls, Carbon’s Gianna White had a nice race, placing fifth with a time of 1:06.81.

In the Hurdles events, starting with the 100m, Guymon would again race well, placing third with a time of 18.01. For the boys, also of Emery, Mathew Olsen place third with a time of 16.76. In the 300m Hurdles, Gordon placed third (50. 58) and Megan Stilson (54.82) placed eleventh for the Spartans squad. On the boy’s side, Olsen again had a nice race, placing fourth with a time of 42.69 and Boston Huntington, also of Emery, finished eleventh (45.08).

In the exhausting Run events, starting with the girls 800m, Carbon’s Rozlyn Stowe would continue her dominance and claim the top spot in the event with a time of 2:18.61. Emery’s Addy Guymon followed with an impressive time of 2:28.06 for the third position. Sophia Taylor (2:36.94) placed fourth and Emery’s Melody Lake (2:44.70) as the local talent was very impressive in the event. On the boys’ side, Carbon would claim the number one spot as well, with Evan Criddle finishing in 2:06.78. Following Criddle was his teammate Easton Humes, a couple seconds behind, placing in the second spot with a time 2:08.79 as the Dinos finished impressively in the event. Emery’s Mason Hurdsman finished ion the sixth position in the event with a time 2:13.23.

In the 1600m Run, Emery’s Camdon Larsen finished seven seconds ahead of the rest of the competition with a time of 4:40.51, claiming the number one spot. Criddle would collect the third-place finish with 4:49.26, with Dillon Larsen of Emery, placing eleventh (5:08.12). The girls side was again impressive for our hometown heroes, as Stowe claimed number one (5:17.10), Gentry Christiansen of Emery placed third (5:29.13), Addy Guymon finished fourth (5:31.30), Addie Hurst placed fifth (5:51.53), Sophia Taylor received sixth (5:53.40) and Ada Bradford claimed the ninth spot (6:14.21).

In the long event, 3200m Run, Camdon Larsen again topped the event, finishing number one with a time of 10:15.57. Criddle placed in the fourth spot (10:45.79) and Michael Weber placed tenth (11:46.39). For the girls, Hurst had another nice run, this time claiming the number one spot with 12:53.46. Ellie Hanson of Carbon placed second (13:35.80) and her teammate Bradford received the third-place finish at 13:42.12.

In the throwing events, starting with Girls’ Discus, Emery’s Alexis Mcarther placed ninth (81-10.75) and Pinnacle’s Heather Kerr finished tenth with a throw of 81-9.0. Alexis Morgan of Emery finished at 14 with an 80-4.75 throw.

For shot put, Emery’s Boden Christman placed twelfth with a 36-8.0 throw. On the girls’ side, Green Rivers, Jenilee Keener placed at the five spot (29-7.0). Heather Kerr of Pinnacle placed eighth (28-2.0), Emery’s Alexis Mcarther finished ninth (27-11.5) and her teammate Alexis Morgan finished twelfth (25-11.5). Keener would also do well in Javelin for the Pirates, throwing 100-5.0, placing fourth overall in the event.

In the Jump events Traxton Jewkes of Carbon placed in the eighth spot with a jump of 19-9.5. Following him was Emery’s Mathew Olsen in the tenth spot (19-6.0). On the girls’ side, Kabree Gordon finished fourth (15-3.75), Carbon’s Bailey Johnson finished sixth (15-0.5) and Emery’s Megan Stilson placed eighth (14-10.0).

In the high jump, Mathew Olsen again impressed with a 6-0.0 jump, which gave him the third-place finish. Following him was Boston Huntington (5-10.0) in fourth as Carbon’s Carter Branch placed tenth (5-6.0). For the girls, Emery’s Stilson had another nice event with a 4-9.0 jump, placing fourth, with Carbons Emily Dufour and McKinlie Sharp tying for the eight spot (4-7.0).

Finishing in the relays, the girls 4×100 brought Carbon’s team a second-place finish (52.76). In the girls 4×400, Emery claimed the top spot with a time 4:18.90, followed by Carbon in third (4:21.92). The girls would also do well in the [2-2-4-8] Sprint Medley with Carbon receiving the number one finish and Emery claiming third (4:40.44).

The final team scores for the girls ended at Emery tied for number one with North Sevier (87.00). Carbon placed fourth (75.66). For the boys, Emery finished fourth (56.00) and Carbon in fifth (46.00). Bringing the combined totals to,Union claiming first (175.00), Juab in second (148.50), Emery in third (143.00), Uintah, fourth (138.83) and Carbon placing fifth (121.66).