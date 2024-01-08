Carbon Struggles Against Tough Richfield Team

The Wildcats traveled to Price on Friday night to face the Dinos in a region matchup. Richfield was coming off a close victory against Emery just two days prior and rode that momentum into Friday’s matchup. The Wildcats put up 56 shots compared to Carbon’s 32 attempts and out-rebounded Carbon offensively by nine.

Richfield came screaming out of the gates, taking the 16-5 advantage after the first. Carbon struggled on offense, scoring only nine in the second to trail 30-14. The Wildcats kept up the intensity in the second half to walk away with the 53-32 win.

Ryker Butler led the team in scoring with 14 points on the night, shooting five for eight with a 63% shooting percentage. He also added on six rebounds. Kahner Raby was next in scoring with six points. Evan Lancaster and Carter Warburton both had a couple steals each, contributing on defense.

Carbon will look to shake off the loss and prepare for their next game on Wednesday. They sit at 5-7 on the season and 1-3 in region play this year. Next up will be the Manti Templars (10-4), who are coming off a three-game win streak against Delta, Canyon View and Emery.