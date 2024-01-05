Emery Has Tough Shooting Night Against Richfield

The Spartans traveled to Richfield on Wednesday to face the 6-5 Wildcats. Unfortunately, it wasn’t the best night on the offensive side for the boys as they shot 42% as a team. In the end, Richfield snuck out the 57-53 victory.

Luke Justice was the Spartans’ leading scorer and only player to make it to double digits with 15 points to go with his six assists on the night. Zack Tuttle had nine points with three boards and three steals for his team.

Wade Stilson snagged up 11 rebounds with four points and one block. Creek Sharp went 3-5 on the night, scoring seven. He added on four boards and two steals as well.

With the loss, Emery’s winning streak comes to an end, but was still an impressive run as they go to 10-2 on the season. They look to get back to their winning ways against a tough Manti (9-4) team on Friday night.