Carbon Sweeps San Juan, Battles Bountiful *Photo Gallery*

After beating the Broncos on Tuesday, the Dinos were looking for the series sweep over San Juan on Friday.

Keaton Rich got the start and was perfect through the first three innings. He struck out the side in the first, and the Dinos immediately pounced on the Broncos in the bottom half. Rylan Hart led off the inning with a double and came home to score two batters later on a Jordan Fossat RBI-single.

Rich continued to deal on the mound and finished the game with nine strikeouts through five and two-thirds innings. He only gave up three hits and one run in that span. The Dinos added three runs in the fourth and three more in the sixth to take a commanding 7-0 lead.

Hart closed off the game, recording the last four outs as the Dinos took the contest 7-1. Hart had two doubles and two runs scored while Rich and Cooper Schade each added a double. Jacob Vasquez and Rich led the team with two ribbies apiece.

On Saturday, the Dinos were back at the diamond to take on the Bountiful Braves. Fossat had an up-and-down first inning, striking out three but also hitting a batter and allowing two hits as the Braves took a 1-0 lead. Fossat settled down and completed the game, only giving up the one run and five total hits through seven innings. He struck out nine batters in the outing.

Unfortunately, the Dinos’ bats never came to the aid as Carbon was held scoreless. Bountiful only allowed three hits, stifling the Dino attack to take the 1-0 victory. Fossat accounted for two of those hits with his two singles.

Carbon (10-6, 4-0) has an extremely important week and will face Richfield (9-6, 4-0) on Tuesday and Friday. Tuesday’s contest will be streamed live on ETV Channel 10 and online at etvnews.com/livesports.