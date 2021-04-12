Lady Dinos Remain Hot

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

It was not a typical start for the Lady Dinos on Friday against South Sevier. Carbon has been tough both in the circle and at the plate this year, overwhelming teams and helping them to their 10-1 record. The Lady Rams flipped the script in the first inning with three runs to jump out in front.

Carbon got a couple of runs back in the bottom half, but trailed 3-2. The Rams’ lead was short-lived, however, as the Lady Dinos bounced back with nine runs in the second and four more in the third. They went on to beat up on South Sevier 16-3. Carbon logged 19 hits in four innings, led by Lyndsey Madrigal who went 4-4 with four ribbies, two homeruns and a double.

Makayla Scoville also went deep while Stevie Oman and Heaven Vigil each went 3-4 with three RBIs. Brooke Moosman picked up the win and settled down after the first inning.

The Lady Dinos (10-1, 5-0) will play a number of region opponents this week. They will take on San Juan (4-11, 3-4) on Tuesday and Grand (8-2, 1-0) on Wednesday, both at home, before taking on Richfield (5-13, 2-2) on the road on Friday.