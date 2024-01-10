Carbon Swimmers Face Union

The Carbon Dinos hosted the Union Cougars for a meet at the newly-remodeled Deseret Wave Pool on Tuesday afternoon.

In the first individual event, Maya Bower (2:27.41) would get the third-place finish in the 200-yard free, only milliseconds ahead of teammate Ellie Hanson (2:27.87).

Cameron Jones had a solid swim in the 200-yard free with a time of 2:03.94, giving him the number one spot. Teammate Bracken Hanson would get the third-place finish (2:12.22). Jones would also get the second spot in the 100-yard free with a time of 57.37.

In the girls’ 200-yard IM, Alyssa Chamberlain (2:42.40) received the second-place finish. Following her was teammates Evie Halk (2:43.96) and Mia Crompton (2:46.07). Lisa King swam smooth and quick in the 50-yard free, getting the first-place position with a time 27.76. Teammates Hadley Bower (28.86), Ember Lyman (30.62) and Jennacie Jeffrey (30.81) would take the following positions after King.

Mason Engar had a nice swim in the 50-yard free as he would finish ahead of his opponents by multiple seconds with a time of 24.78. Leland Kepsel had a good showing as well in the 100-yard fly, getting the third spot with a time of 1:08.23.

Eight of the top ten swimmers in the girls’ 100-yard free were members of the Carbon team. King would get the second-place finish, less than a second away from the number one spot. She was followed by H. Bower, Bradford, Jeffrey, Christiensen, Halk, Blackburn and M. Bower, respectively.

Carbon represented well in the 500-yard free races. Ellie Hanson (6.40.40) would get the win, followed by teammate Lily Thayn (7.12.58) taking the second-place finish. For the boys, Mason Engar (5:40.65), Bracken Hanson (6.00.99) and Logan Kranendonk (6:10.18) would take the top three positions in the race.

In the girls’ 100-yard back, Ada Bradford earned the first-place finish with a time of 1:12.11, followed by Kanyon Christiansen in second place with a time of 1:18.63.

Lily Flores topped out the 100-yard breast, getting the win with a solid 1:26.25 finish. Mia Crompton wasn’t far behind, finishing second with a time of 1:27.05. In the boys’ division, Jackson Thayne would get the number one spot (1:16.96) while teammate Spencer Hepworth took third (1:19.59).

In the relays, the girls would get the win in the 200-yard medley (2:12.85) and the 200-yard free relay (1:54.25). The Lady Dinos missed out on the sweep by only seconds in a tough 400-yard free relay race.

The Dinos would score a team total of 158, falling short of the team victory against Union, who scored 217 for the night. Next up, Carbon will head to Cedar City to compete at the Invitational this weekend.