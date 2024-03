The Carbon Tennis team has a set roster for the spring season. With only one senior on the lineup, the team will compete and learn throughout the season.

The lone senior is Cameron Jones, who will be a leader and mentor to his teammates. Four juniors are set to contend, Nicholas Bryner, Memphis Howell, Dresden Miller and Josiah Trostle.

The Sophomores of the team are Sylvian Gurule, James Tullis and Judson Varner. Rounding out the team are freshman Carter Abbott, Zander Carillo and Rylen Hatch.