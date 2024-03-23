Carbon Softball Hopes to Continue Successful Play

Carbon Softball finished last year with a region title and a fourth-place finish at the 3A State Tournament. They went 8-0 in their region last year, which may be more challenging, now that four more teams have been added in Region 12.

When asked what the team has done to improve, Head Coach Kirt Nunley said “We held open fields in the fall and open gyms in the winter, the players that attended these sessions have improved their overall skills.”

Five seniors will be returning to act as captains for the 2024 season. They are Brielle Sandoval, Kylan Sorenson, Taylor Sector, Adri Abeyta and Samantha Riddle. When asked what they are going to bring to the table, Coach Nunley responded, “Experience, leadership, sportsmanship and good attitudes.”

This will be Coach Nunley’s eighth year as head coach and his assistants this year will be Butchie Vasquez, Kyle Abeyta, Gracie Hansen and Taylon Abeyta. Coach Nunley explains his coaching style as “Fundamental, developmental, organized and always studying the game type of coaching style.”

When asked what the values of his team will be, he listed “Be on time for practice, if you walk in right when practice starts, you’re late!” He continued, “Have athletes talk with coaches instead of parents when an issue arises, being able to accept criticism, be good students in the classroom, be a team player and understand that everything that the coaching staff does has a purpose to make the team better.”

Are there any opponents that you feel will be a challenge this year? “Absolutely! Our region is going to be a challenge. Teams like Manti, North Sanpete, Emery and Canyon View, these opponents will be hard to beat. Our whole region is going to be a challenge. Any team in our region can be region champs. It’s that difficult of a region.” He added.

Rounding up the questions, Coach Nunley was asked the values he’d like to teach his team. “For the girls to show integrity in all they do. To show teamwork, sportsmanship, heart and hustle. To respect the game, themselves and others. To make a commitment to excellence on the field and in the classroom. To have a positive attitude and have a team-centered mindset. We before Me.”