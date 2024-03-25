Carbon Tennis Receives Two Wins Over Region Opponents

Carbon traveled to Manti to face the Templars on March 18. In singles, Zander Carrillo would get a win in three sets, falling in the first set, but staying composed and pulling off the wins in set two and three.

The Dinos looked great in doubles competition, sweeping the Templars in all three matches. First off, Nicholas Bryner and Memphis Howell dominated in two sets, outscoring Manti, 12-3. Josiah Trostle and Carter Abbott looked great as well, getting wins in the first two sets, outscoring their opponents, 12-4. Finally, Sylvian Gurule and James Tullis defeated the Templar duo in two sets, 12-5.

Next, they traveled to Delta to face the Rabbits. In singles, the Carbon boys pulled off a sweep. Bryner made quick work, outscoring his opponent 12-2 in two sets. Howell scored the same amount in his sets, winning in two, 12-2. Judson Varner went three sets with his opponent, but would eventually pull out the victory, winning in the third set.

Cameron Jones and Carrillo had a nice showing in doubles, defeating their opponents in two sets, outscoring them 12-5. The Dinos would get the overall win in both matches, with an overall score 4-2.

Carbon will head to Nephi next to face the Juab Wasps on Wednesday for a region matchup.