Carbon Tourism Announces March Super Service Recipient

For the month of March, the Carbon County Tourism Super Service Award was announced as Brianna Gray from the Downtown Sports Bar.

Tina Grange, Tourism Specialist, presented the award to Gray during the Carbon County Commission meeting hosted on Wednesday evening. Gray was nominated two different times and Grange read from both of them.

The first nominee shared that they had personally witnessed Gray go far and above to make customers feel at home. A lot of the clientele that Gray waits on and serves are from out of town and she carries an infectious, happy personality that goes over well to everyone she comes in contact with.

Per the second nomination, Gray was credited as being a great team member, manager and takes great care of all the patrons. Gray was credited as going out of her way to provide great service to all.

Gray loves meeting new people, making them her friend and retaining repeat business. “She is an outstanding Super Server provider to us and this community,” the nominee shared.

Commissioner Larry Jensen stated that it is people like her that make visits to local restaurants and facilities welcome and it is a big deal to all.