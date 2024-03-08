Scott Olsen Named March Carbon County Employee of the Month

Scott Olsen, Range Master of the North Springs Shooting Range, was named as the Carbon County Employee of the Month for March during the Wednesday evening Carbon County Commission meeting.

Olsen has been employed with the county since 2007 and was nominated by Art Polland, who is a gentleman that frequently visit the gun range. He drives from Utah Valley to shoot at the range because of the superior service, cheery personality, dedication and drive.

Human Resources Director Kellie Payne added that Olsen is amazing at his job and it is easy to tell that he enjoys what he does.

Commissioner Tony Martines said that last year was the highest year for the range in terms of the amount of patrons that visited the facility and the the highest revenue. He expressed his appreciation for the work coming from the range.

Commissioner Martines ended by joking that a lot go out to the North Springs Shooting Range to see Olsen, though some go to shoot as well.