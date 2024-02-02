Carbon Tourism Donates to the Helper Museum

Carbon County Tourism Specialist Tina Grange paid a special visit to the Helper City Council during their Thursday evening meeting with a present in tow.

Grange wanted to discuss the Helper Museum and how it plays a large role in local tourism. Grange stated that the presence of quality museums can attract an influx of various visitors that stimulate the economy through dining, lodging and the like.

Grange expressed her gratitude to museum director Roman Vega for being an amazing partner. Though Vega only took over as director a couple of years ago, he has been instrumental in the growth of the museum for many years through his volunteer work on certain displays and room improvements.

On behalf of the Carbon County Tourism Office, Grange presented Vega a check for $10,000 to the Helper Museum to help the museum with its 2024 goals.

Vega thanked the Carbon Corridor, Shanny Wilson, Grange, CJ McManus and Tiffany Brabant, stating that they have all been great since he took over. They were able to provide the museum with a kiosk that showcases the various tourism destination throughout Carbon County.

Vega also stated that he is grateful that they were able to think of the museum and provide them the funds that are greatly needed for various projects.