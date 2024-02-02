Carbon Overpowers the Templars on the Road

The Lady Dinos (16-5) traveled to Manti for a region game against the Templars (7-14) on Thursday. Carbon was coming off a tough loss to Richfield and was looking to get back to its wining ways.

In the first quarter, the Lady Dinos were focused on the task at hand, as Manti struggled to make stops against Carbon. Manti would only put up four points to the Lady Dinos’ 18. In the second quarter, Carbon would again outscore the Templars, making the score at the half 31-13.

After the break, Manti was still hanging around and making a solid effort to get back in the game, but the gap was just too much for a comeback. The Lady Dinos would get the win on the road with a score of 58-43.

Carbon was a terror on defense, tallying 20 steals as a team. They were also big on the rebounds, racking up 35 for the night. Jacie Jensen had a huge seven steals for the Dinos. She was contributing on both ends, with 14 points and eight rebounds to add to her impressive stat line.

Amiah Timothy had a nice shooting night, scoring 21 points, shooting 50% from the field. Timothy would also add on four rebounds, five assists and four steals on the defensive end.

Kylan Sorenson had a great showing as well, getting a double-double for Carbon. She ended the night with 11 points, 10 rebounds, two assists, four steals and a block. Bailey Curtis had a solid game, scoring seven points to go along with eight rebounds and three steals for the junior. Madison Orth wasn’t big on the scoring, but had nice contributions elsewhere with two blocks, a steal, three assists and five rebounds.

The Lady Dinos will face off against crosstown rival Emery next week on their home court on Tuesday night. Emery is fourth in the Region 12 rankings, and both teams are hungry to make an impact in the state tournament. ETV will broadcast the game live at 7 p.m. online at etvnews.com/livesports.