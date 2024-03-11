Carbon Volleyball Falls to Morgan

The Carbon Dinos boys’ volleyball team traveled to face the Morgan Trojans for their first match of the season. It is also the first year Carbon has had the sport, facing a Morgan team that is in its second year.

In the first set, the Dinos would score 18, falling to the opposing team. In the second set, the Dinos inched closer, scoring 20, but couldn’t close out a victory in the set. The third set, the Dinos would also fall, giving Morgan the 3-0 win over the Dino squad.

Jack Hedin had three kills, with Eric Holt and Evan Lancaster getting two each and Zeke Willson had one kill for the night. Holt would also have three serving aces, with Carter Warburton and Lancaster with one each as well.

Kyler Orth had four solo blocks and Lancaster had three on the defensive end. Alexis Bueno and Warburton had three digs each, Willson and Holt would record two digs each on the night. Bueno also had five assists for the team, with Lancaster tallying three.

The Dinos will play on their home court for the next game, looking to get in the win column, against the Ogden Tigers on Tuesday night.