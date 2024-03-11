Carbon Hosts Cheer Spring Show *Photo Gallery*

The Carbon High School Cheer Spring Show was hosted on Thursday evening. Kadence Bradley, Dallin Bryant, Jade Gravley, Brooke Olson, Ella Teuscher and Lucy Wood were honored during the event. The six seniors were recognized for their hard work and dedication to the sport.

Joining in the fun were other local cheer and dance squads, including Helper Cheer, Mont Harmon Cheer, Carbon Drill, Castle Country Cheer and Helper Rush.

A message from the coaches read, “Thank you to our cheerleaders for their hard work and positive attitudes. It has been a fantastic year, and it would not have been nearly as great without your hard work, positive attitude and commitment. Your coaches are forever thankful for the year we spent with you.”

The rest of the Carbon Cheer team is: Jaycee Gazell, Connor Gleave, Claire Rassmussen, McKinlie Sharp, Cheyenne Bates, Hailey Jeffrey, Nataly Martinez, Hailie Nunley, Aleece Ardohain, McKenzee Atwood, Ava Braby, Burklee Brady, Reagan Branagan, Abigail Bryant, Hadlee Carlson, Gabrielle LaFontaine, Aliah Molinar, Camila Solis and Sophie Torgerson.