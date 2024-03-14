Carbon Volleyball Hosts First Game at Home *Photo Gallery*

In the inaugural season for the Boys Volleyball team at Carbon, they hosted the Ogden Tigers on Tuesday night for a non-region matchup.

Carbon battled hard in all three sets, but couldn’t close out a set against their competitors. They would fall in set one by six, set two by nine and set three by 10. Giving the win to the Tigers on Carbons home debut. The season goes on into the beginning of May, so the boys have plenty of time to learn and adapt to their new competitive sport.

Jack Hedin had a nice match with an ace, four kills, a solo block and assisted block. Zeke Willson had an ace, two kills, two solo blocks and a assisted block. Evan Lancaster ended the night with two aces, two solo blocks, an assisted block, two digs and two assists. Alexis Bueno had an assist, a dig and an ace.

Next up, the team will travel to Westlake/American for the Thunder Jamboree this weekend. The Dinos are set to face Salem Hills and Ogden again, and will play more depending on the outcome of the games on day one.