Emery High Spartans Recognized for Winter Sports and Behavior

By Julie Johansen

The Emery High School (EHS) student body held their end of term awards assembly Wednesday morning at the Spartan Center. First Principal Steven Gordon gave academic all state awards from the winter sports to Karleigh Stilson for girls’ basketball, Wade Stilson and Zach Tuttle for boys’ basketball, Elizabeth Carroll, girls swim, and Tyler Frandsen and Chase Huggard for boys swim.

The next group called to receive recognition was the girls’ volleyball team. They were awarded the state Academic Allstate Team Award.

The Lady Spartans basketball team was next to be recognized for winning second place in state competition. Coach Thornley then called the wrestlers who had placed at state to come forward. Those wrestlers included Boden Christman, Mason Stewart, Monty Christiansen, Damion Farley and Dixon Peacock. The first girl wrestler ever from Emery High, Dazi Thatcher, was also recognized by Coach Thornley.

The Sterling Scholars were also recognized by Ms. DeBry-Slater. Jorgen Robinson was the math winner, Melody Lake, visual arts winner, Elizabeth Carroll was named music winner and Kelsey Norton was the dance runner-up. Luke Justice, business runner-up, Tyler Frandsen, computer tech runner up and Taya Cowley was named the general scholar runner up.

Then the random drawing for the Spartan Reward prizes was held and the $10 Subway cards went to Iris Manning, Whitney Morgan, Quirt Payne and Sam Allen. Megan Stilson received a hammock, Hazen Meccariello a thread wallet, ear buds for Purity Mason, a $25 Amazon card to Kayden Farnsworth, an Amazon Echo card to Emberlyn Peacock and a Spikeball game set to Molly Christiansen.

The final activity was the students against the faculty in a hula hoop travel contest with the juniors coming out victorious. The final term is now beginning and teachers will watch for students deserving to have their name put in the random drawing.