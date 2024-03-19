Carbon Volleyball Participates in Thunder Jamboree

The Dino Volleyball squad participated in their first tournament of the year, facing opponents such as Salem Hills, Ogden, Cedar Valley, Herriman and North Sanpete. Carbon played in six different matches throughout the tournament.

Jack Hedin ended the tournament with 12 kills, two aces, a block and 10 digs. Eric Holt had nine digs to go with his three kills and block. Charles Tima ended with 12 digs, along with two blocks, an assist, eight kills and an ace.

Evan Lancaster had a solid showing with nine assists, 16 digs, three blocks and six kills. Kyler Orth had five kills, six blocks, a dig and an assist. Alexis Bueno had an ace, 14 digs and 11 assists. Zeke Willson ended with four aces, four kills and three blocks.

Carter Warburton was impressive on the digs, with 24 of them during the tournament, as well as a couple aces. Colby Haycock had two kills, three aces, and three blocks. Hector Villalba ended his tournament with five digs.

The Dinos couldn’t get a win in the tournament, but will get right back to it as they will travel to Mount Pleasant to face the Wasatch Academy Tigers on Tuesday. Then on Thursday, the Grantsville Cowboys pay a visit to the Carbon gym.