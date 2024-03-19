Spartans Do Well in Moab Tournament

The Emery Spartans baseball team traveled to Moab for their second tournament of the young season.

On Friday, they met the Montezuma-Cortez team from Colorado in their first game. They came out of the gate, scoring three in the top of the first and scoring three more in the top of the second. Emery would also have a massive fifth inning, putting up 11 runs and eventually getting the win in five innings, 17-2.

Wade Stilson had two triples in the game, bringing home five runs and scoring three himself. He also had a nice showing on the mound, pitching three innings, allowing two hits and a run. Kade Larsen brought in three RBIs, with Hayden Abrams, Trygg Jensen and Turner Stoker bringing in two RBIs each. Abrams and Hayden Christiansen both doubled in the game as the Spartans would take the first game with ease.

In the second game, they faced the North Summit Braves. The Braves would start the game off with a couple runs in the first inning, giving them the early lead. The Spartans would respond back, scoring seven runs in the bottom of the second. One inning later, Emery would score five more times, eventually getting another big win with the score 13-2.

Christiansen and Abrams both had a nice showing on the mound. Christiansen ended with four strikeouts in two innings and Abrams had eight strikeouts in his three innings pitched. Mason Stilson had a triple in the game, scoring two RBIs. Also scoring two RBIs in the game were Treven Gilbert, Tyce Larsen, Jensen and Wade Stilson. Wade also had three stolen bases in the game.

Moving on to Saturday, they faced the San Juan Broncos and their solid pitching. The Spartans would struggle to find their bats against the opposing pitcher, scoring one run in the game. The Broncos would end with three runs, receiving the win over Emery, 3-1.

Garrett Conover pitched a great game, ending with nine strikeouts in his four innings pitched. Stoker had a double and Peyton Alton would be the one to score the RBI for the third game of the tournament.

For the final game of the tournament, the Spartans would take battle against the Grand County Red Devils. Emery scored a couple in the top of the third and scored three more in the next inning giving them the lead at the midway point. Grand would put together a rally in the bottom of the sixth, scoring four runs, but Emery would be awarded the win with a score 5-4.

Abrams had a triple and a double in the game, Stoker had a double and an RBI. Kade Larsen had a couple RBIs with Alton and Gilbert both getting a ribbie as well.

The Spartans looked solid, winning three of the four games at the tournament. They will get back to it on Tuesday as they face their region opponent, Juab.