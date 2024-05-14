Carbon Volleyball Season Ends in Quarterfinals

The Carbon boy’s volleyball team went into the State Tournament ranked at number eight. They were set to face Wasatch Academy in the first round. Carbon would sweep the Tigers in three sets, advancing to the quarterfinals of the tournament.

Alexis Bueno helped his team with 20 assists in the series, along with four aces and five digs. Jack Hedin led the team with 15 kills and Carter Warburton finished with three aces, two assists and nine digs. Evan Lancaster ended the match with eight kills, two aces, 16 digs and nine assists. Charles Tima finished with 10 digs and seven kills.

The boys then were set to face the number one ranked Grantsville Cowboys for their second match of the day. Carbon would fall in three sets, bringing them to face the Salt Lake Academy Griffins the following day.

The Dinos kept it a competitive match, but couldn’t close out a set, giving the Griffins the 2-0 match win. The loss would end the inaugural season for boys’ volleyball at Carbon High School, after a great year from the boys.

The future is bright for the young team and they will surely bring back a competitive team next year and continue the volleyball tradition for years to come.