CARBON WATER CONSERVANCY DISTRICT 2022 MEETING SCHEDULE

Notice is hereby given that Carbon Water Conservancy District will hold it’s 2022 Quarterly Meetings at The Downstairs Conference Room at the Carbon County Administrative Building, 751 East 100 North, Price, UT 84501. Subsequent Special Meetings may be scheduled as necessary in addition to these dates.

January 18, 2022 3:00 PM

April 19, 2022 3:00 PM

July 19, 2022 3:00 PM

October 18, 2022 3:00 PM

In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, persons needing auxiliary services for these meetings should call 435-299-9756 at least 24 hours prior to the meeting.

Carbon Water Conservancy District

Gordon Odendahl, Clerk

Published in the ETV Newspaper December 29, 2021 and January 5, 2022.