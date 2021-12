NOTICE is hereby given that the regular monthly meeting of the Governing Board of the Castle Dale Building Commission will be held at 2:00pm in the Castle Dale Building Commission Board Room, located at 20 South 100 East, Castle Dale, Utah on the dates listed below for the calendar year 2022.

Tuesday March 29, 2022

Tuesday June 28, 2022

Tuesday October 25, 2022

Tuesday, December 20, 2022

Published in the ETV Newspaper December 29, 2021 and January 5, 2022.