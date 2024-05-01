Carbon Wins Fifth Straight and State Opponent Announced

The Carbon Dinos baseball team traveled to Mount Pleasant to face the Hawks for their final regular season game of the year. The Hawks were there to play, scoring five runs in the first couple innings.

The Dinos would score four in the fourth and fifth innings, bringing the score to 5-4, Hawks. In the top of the sixth is where the Dinos bats came alive, as they would put up five runs in the inning. For good measure, they would score three more runs in the top of then seventh inning. They would hold the Hawks scoreless for five straight innings to close out the game with a Carbon victory, 12-5.

Carbon won their last five regular season games to put a stamp on a great season. Ending with a 10-4 region record and third in the tough 3A Region 12 division, behind Canyon View (11-3) at two and Juab (12-2) winning the region title.

Jace Barlow ended the regular season with the same offensive dominance he has show all year. Barlow went four for five with two doubles and two RBIs for the Dinos. Maizen Prichard was walked twice with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored for the Carbon baseball club.

Rydge Butler had a solid game going three for four with a double, two RBIs and a run scored. Jaxon Ingram finished his day with an RBI, stolen base and a run scored for the senior. Tyrus Madsen ended the game with an RBI and two runs scored.

Michael Vigil had three runs scored in the game, as well as Logan Bennett and Diego Vega scoring a run. Peyton Molinar finished with an RBI and a run scored, as the Dino would claim the road victory.

Ironically, the Dinos would end up drawing the North Sanpete Hawks in the first round, super regionals of the state tournament on May 2 and 3. The games will be best of three, with the first game on May 2 at 4 p.m., then on May 3, at 1 p.m.