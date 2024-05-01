Millsite On Ice Hosts over 350 Fishers

By Robin Hunt

Millsite On Ice took place on April 19 through 20 at Millsite State Park and hosted over 350 Fishers from all over! This two day tournament features a team tournament on Friday and an individual tournament on Saturday with youth, men’s, and women’s categories.

The goals for this event include helping these fishers make some great memories, supporting a local cause, and helping boost the local economy. Direct spend to the community from the tournament itself (via prizes and swag bought locally) was over $25,000.

This does not include what these participants spent in our local stores to prepare for the tournament, or on food and lodging while they were here. Gettin’ Our Smoke On was also on site and it was much appreciated by those who got to enjoy their food.



The event is made possible by the support of the Emery County Travel Bureau.

