Millsite On Ice Hosts over 350 Fishers

By Robin Hunt
Millsite On Ice took place on April 19 through 20 at Millsite State Park and hosted over 350 Fishers from all over! This two day tournament features a team tournament on Friday and an individual tournament on Saturday with youth, men’s, and women’s categories.
The goals for this event include helping these fishers make some great memories, supporting a local cause, and helping boost the local economy. Direct spend to the community from the tournament itself (via prizes and swag bought locally) was over $25,000.
This does not include what these participants spent in our local stores to prepare for the tournament, or on food and lodging while they were here. Gettin’ Our Smoke On was also on site and it was much appreciated by those who got to enjoy their food.
The event is made possible by the support of the Emery County Travel Bureau.
This year the tournament raised enough money to buy an adaptive bike for Taylor Sitterud, who has a rare disease called 12q14 microdeletion syndrome, and who loves being taken on bike rides! This specialized electric bike will allow his family to do so any time! The fishers also donated enough to give Erin Hurst and her family money for gas as she travels to and from cancer treatments in Salt Lake.
Millsite On Ice takes place every 2nd weekend in January (if the lake freezes). This was only the 2nd year in 10+ years of the event that it didn’t freeze, which is why it was moved to April. Details for the event can be found at millsiteonice.com.
The top 3 winners in each category were:
YOUTH
1st: Ace Clayton (17”)
2nd: Cruz Cordova
3rd: Rowan Christofferson
WOMENS
1st: Tia Barton (20.75”)
2nd: Sue Jensen
3rd: Kyrstin Bayles
MENS
1st: Leo Sarver (18 3/4”)
2nd: Bill Farr
3rd: Byron Putnam
TEAM
1st place: Team Land at 36.25”
2nd place: The Frozen Fanatics at 36”
3rd place: Team Frisbee at 35.25”
SAVE THE DATE for Catfish on the Green August 2-3! This overnight fishing tournament follows the same format as Millsite. Free swag for each participant and 100% of the entry fees go back into the event! Details for that can be found at coalcountryevents.com