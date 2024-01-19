Carbon Wrestlers Defeat Emery in Close Duals

By Julie Johansen

During Thursday’s rivalry matchup, Carbon wrestlers started the dual 18 points ahead due to the three heavy weight classes being forfeits for Emery.

As the matches on the mat began, Carbon’s 106 pound Ashdyn Densley was victorious with a pin. The next five matches were Emery’s with falls in 113 pounds by Monty Christiansen, 126 pounds by Ryan Collard, 132 pounds by Derrick Birch, and 138 pounds with Mason Stewart, followed by a decision win in 120 pounds by Dixon Peacock.

In the 150-pound match, Carbon forfeited, then Emery’s Boden Christman at 157 pounds pinned for a win. Carbon wrestlers Johnny Jewkes at 165 and Gavin Fausett at 175 were both victorious, helping Carbon to a 42-39 win.

Before the varsity matches, 17 junior varsity matches found Emery victorious with a score of 57-36.

Photos By Dusty Butler