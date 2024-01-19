Lady Dinos’ Streak Continues

Carbon traveled to Mount Pleasant on Thursday night to play the North Sanpete Hawks (6-11) in a region game. The Blue and White made easy work of their competition, taking the easy 71-39 win.

The Lady Dinos had a nice shooting night with 10 made three pointers, going 50% as a team beyond the arc. They were also relentless on the defensive end, with 19 accumulated steals as a group.

Amiah Timothy continued her dominant season, scoring 27 points against the Hawks. That improves her to 20.4 points per game on average this season. She had a solid stat line with seven rebounds, six assists, five steals and a block.

Madison Orth was a huge factor on defense, getting seven steals and a block in the game. She added on 10 points, four rebounds and two assists to complete her impactful night. Bailey Curtis was also impactful on the defensive end with three steals, four boards and five points.

Kylan Sorenson had a solid all-around game, recording 12 points, six boards, two assists and two steals for the Lady Dinos. Jacie Jensen was perfect from three-point land, going three for three. She ended the night with 13 points and four assists with a solid contribution to the team.

Next up, the Lady Dinos will host the tough Juab Wasps (11-6) on Tuesday at home. The Wasps are sitting in third in the 3A Region 12 rankings, with the Richfield Wildcats in second with a 7-1 region record.