Carbon Wrestles at TOC

The Dinos wrestling team traveled to Vernal for the Tournament of Champions this past weekend. There were over 35 schools represented at the tournament, spanning from Utah to Colorado and Wyoming.

Brax Tapia would have a solid showing, winning two of his matches by fall in the 132-weight class. He scored eight team points for his squad. Kaden Winterton had four team points and a pin in the 113 class.

Eleke Lang had four points as well with a win by fall against his opponent at 157. Lastly, Gavin Fausett brought home three team points with his win by pin in the 175-weight class.

The Dinos will be back at it on Wednesday as they travel to Richfield to dual with the Wildcats before they set out to North Sevier this weekend for another tournament.