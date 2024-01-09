Swimmers Attend Red Rock Invitational

Carbon and Emery traveled to St. George for the Red Rock Invitational over the weekend. There were 15 schools invited to the weekend-long competition.

Starting on Friday in the girls’ 200-yard free, Carbon’s Ada Bradford would get the 10th place finish (2:15.58). Teammate Evie Halk was right behind her, getting the 13th spot (2:16.33) out of 56 competitors. In the boys’ 200-yard free, Cameron Jones had a nice showing, getting the eighth position (1:59.42) out of 53 swimmers for the Emery squad.

The big event of the day was the 50-yard free with over 100 swimmers participating in each of the boys’ and girls’ events. Alyssa Chamberlain of Carbon would have a great race, getting the fifth-place finish (26.51) in the large group. Teammates Lisa King (27.31) would get the ninth-place finish and Mia Crompton (27.96) received the 12th spot. Hadley Bower (28.87) would round out Carbon’s top 20 finishers for the event. Jessie Childs (29.14) would be Emery’s top participant, taking 22nd of the 137 competitors.

On to the Saturday events, starting with the girls’ 100-yard free, Alyssa Chamberlain (58.91) would have another fantastic swim, placing seventh out of the 110 swimmers. In similar fashion to the day before, teammates Mia Crompton (1:01.17), Lisa King (1:01.43) and Hadley Bower (1:04.39) would place in the top 20 for the event. They were followed again by Emery’s Jessie Childs with a solid time of 1:05.53. For the boys’ 100-yard free, Adam Olsen (55.15) would have a solid race, getting the 15th spot of the 77 participants.

The exhausting 500-yard free was next. Evie Halk (6:08.63) would represent Carbon well with a 10th place finish. Emery’s Melody Lake (6:10.31) was close behind, finishing 11th. Cameron Jones (5:25.30) had a great swim for the boys’ event, placing eighth of the 29 swimmers.

There were many tough teams competing in the relays throughout the weekend. Carbon’s Crompton, Bower, King and Chamberlain would get the impressive third-place finish in the girls’ 200-yard free relay (1:51.24). Emery’s Tyler Frandsen, Parker Jensen, Will Stilson and Adam Olsen would place fifth in the boys’ 200-yard free relay (1:38.97).

In the girls’ 100-yard back, Ada Bradford (1:11.46) would get the 15th spot of the 50 participants. For the boys, Tyler Frandsen (1:07.23) would place 16th of the 41 racers.

Melody Lake of Emery had a great race in the 100-yard breast (1:16.08). Out of the 55 competitors, she earned the fourth-place finish. Also for Emery, on the boys’ side, Parker Jensen (1:09.17) would place eighth. His teammate, Trek Pertersen (1:12.57), would get the 11th spot out of the 36 swimmers.

As a team, the Lady Dinos had a solid fifth-place finish with 256 points, trailing the second place team by only 34 points. The Lady Spartans ended the weekend in 11th place with 132 team points. For the boys, Emery would finish in seventh with 185 points, while Carbon would get the tenth spot with 149 overall team points.