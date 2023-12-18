Carbon Wrestling Heads to Viewmont

On Friday, the Dino wrestling team traveled to the Viewmont Invitational to face 21 other teams. The Dinos placed 13th overall with a score of 49 points. Bear River, Box Elder and Riverton took the top three overall team scores for the weekend.

Brax Tapia was the only Dino to podium for the squad, placing third in the 132-pound weight class. He had a busy weekend, going 5-1, losing the semifinal match by decision. Tapia won two of his five by pin, two by decision and one by technical fall.

Trevor Jones went 2-2 on his matches, getting both victories with a pin. Preston Martinez had a nice showing, going 2-2 as well, with two pins. One of his losses was due to an unfortunate injury default.

The Dinos will welcome Grantsville to town on Tuesday before a short holiday break. Then, they will compete at the Braveheart Duals in Ogden on Dec. 28 and 29, hosted by Ben Lamond High School.