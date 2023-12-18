Lady Dinos Participate in 2A/3A Preview

Carbon traveled to Snow College over the weekend to participate in the 2A/3A basketball tournament. Carbon won one game, but fell in two others at the tournament. The two losses came from the Kanab Cowboys (10-1) and a heartbreaker loss to the South Sevier Rams (6-1).

First, the Lady Dinos played the Millard Eagles (2-7), scoring 22 points in the first quarter to Millard’s nine. The Carbon defense would not allow the Lady Eagles to score double digits in any quarter throughout the game as the Lady Dinos cruised to an easy 64-34 victory. They ended the game with 22 steals and five blocks.

Amiah Timothy scored a big 31 points for Carbon, going 14-22 with a 64% shooting percentage. She added on four steals and five assists on the game. Jacie Jensen also shared the ball well with five assists of her own to go along with 13 points and two steals. Madison Orth had a stacked defensive stat line with seven steals and four blocks. Offensively, she had eight points and five assists. Kylan Sorenson had a nice stat line with eight points, six boards, three steals and a block.

For the heartbreaker, South Sevier trailed the Dinos by 10 at the beginning of the fourth quarter. The Rams went on a 20-9 run, turning the tables in the last minutes of the game, winning by one point, 45-44. Sorenson was the team’s scoring leader with 14 points, adding on eight rebounds, one steal and a block. Timothy was next with 12 points for the game, sharing the ball well with six assists. She also had a big defensive game with seven boards and five steals.

The last game of the weekend was against a tough Kanab squad. Kanab had only one loss on the season so far, losing a previous matchup against the Lady Dinos. They came out with vengeance on their mind, bringing defensive intensity. The game was hard fought with a score of 27-24 at the half with the Cowboys in the lead. Their intensity only picked up in the second half as they went on a 13-7 run in the third and closed the game out with a powerful fourth quarter to win 61-46.

The Lady Dinos (6-4) will hit the road for their next three games. They will face the Delta Rabbits (4-5) on Dec. 19 and Juab (6-3) after the holiday break on Dec. 28.