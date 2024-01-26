Carbon Wrestling Wins Dual with Orem

The Carbon Dinos hosted the Orem wrestling team on Thursday for a dual. The Dinos would get nine wins, giving them the overall team win, 44-26.

Ashdyn Densley got a win in the 106 weight-class by fall, earning six points for the Dinos. In the 120 class, Trevor Jones received a victory by decision, scoring three points for Carbon.

Brax Tapia breezed to a victory in the 132 class, dismantling his opponent with a technical fall, giving the Dinos five more points. Alex Urrutia had a tough battle that he would win by decision, scoring three in the 138 class.

Jace Barlow had a nice match, getting a win by pin in the 150 weight-class and earning six points for his team. Gavin Fausett would also get a win by fall in the 175 class for six points.

In the 190 class, JJ Ruden would also get a victory by fall, scoring six. William Hinkley won a tough match against his opponent by decision, scoring three points for Carbon and eventually giving the Dinos a solid team win.

Next up, the Dinos will participate in the boys’ wrestling divisionals, which will be held at the Spartan Center in Emery County.