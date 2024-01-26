Lady Dinos Wrestle Against Union

The Union Cougars traveled to Price on Wednesday for a dual against the Lady Dinos wrestling team. There were only eight varsity matches for the night due to six classes having a forfeit.

Emma Parker would get the win in the 125 class with a victory by fall, awarding the Dinos six points. Grace Lamb would get a win as well in the 235 class, also winning by a pin and earning six points.

Ultimately, the Dinos would fall to the Cougars with a final score of 42-24. The dual had some extra matches for the teams after the varsity members wrestled. Adrianne Lee, Fortune Ward, Samantha Riddle and Grace Lamb would all get victories by fall in their matches.

Next up, the Lady Dinos will participate in the girls’ divisional on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1, which will be held in Emery County at the Spartan Center.