Carbon’s Rock Solid Start

Carbon cross county began its season with a bang at the Premier Cross Country Invitational over the weekend. Kobe Cruz led the boys with a 16:20.5 race, good enough for second-place and first among 3A racers.

Pierce Bryner came in sixth overall with a 17:18.5 time and Braxton Ware cracked the top 10 with a 17:21.5 time for eighth. Easton Humes took 13th while Nathan Engar ended in 20th. All five boys finished under 18:20 and totaled 48 points to win the event. Hurricane came in second with 54 points and Grantsville third with 83 points.

The Lady Dinos also impressed with two runners finishing in the top 10. Morgan’s Kate Heywood took first with a 19:06.9 time. Beverly Lancaster came in second at 19:39.3 while Ambree Jones finished in seventh (20:52.3). Sophie Taylor, Ada Bradford and Ellie Hanson took 13th, 17th and 22nd, respectively. The Lady Dinos took second overall with 53 points while Morgan took first with 31.

Head coach Telisse Martak was proud of her group, especially Cruz and Lancaster. “They killed it! Those are super fast for this early in the season,” said Martak. “I have my work cut out for me with Morgan for the girls and Richfield and Emery boys are gonna stand in the way but we can do it.”

Up next, the Dinos will head to the UIAAA Spanish Fork Sports Complex on Aug. 27.