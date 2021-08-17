Triumphs and Falls in First Week

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

The Lady Dinos kicked off the season against Union on Tuesday, Aug. 10.

After a nil-nil half, each team was looking for a break. Both Carbon and Union found the back of the net in the second half, forcing an overtime period.

The Lady Dinos came through in the extra segment with a goal to take it 2-1. Kinley Cowdell and Amiah Timothy each contributed a goal for the Lady Dinos. Molly Banks registered an assist.

Carbon then played North Sanpete in Mount Pleasant. Again, it was all knotted up after one half. This time, though, the Lady Dinos were kept out of the goal. The Lady Hawks, on the other hand, scored two goals to win 2-0.

Carbon (1-1) will host Millard (1-1) on Tuesday and Juab (0-4) on Thursday before traveling to Manti (4-0) on Saturday.