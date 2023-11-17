Carbon’s Shortstop Signs with USUE

On Wednesday, Carbon High’s Brielle Sandoval signed with the USU Eastern Lady Eagles for the 2024-25 season. She will be a senior this year, finishing out her last year of high school softball. She was surrounded by family, friends and her coaches during the signing at Carbon High.

Sandoval is the starting shortstop for the Dinos. Last year as a junior, she had a .402 batting average and an impressive .914 fielding percentage. She scored 26 runs to go along with 24 RBIs and six stolen bases.

“She’s quite an athlete,” said Carbon High coach Kirt Nunley. “She made a play at the state tournament I had never seen before and saved us from getting a few runs score on us. She has a real future in coaching as she has really helped our younger girls on the team.”

Sandoval also plays on the traveling team, Utah Freakz, an organization that prides themselves on teaching respect, work ethics and preparing for the next level. Her favorite memory during her time with the traveling team was making it to the PGF Nationals. Playing some of the top teams in the nation, they made it to the semifinals and won the game 5-3. “All of us were so happy,” Sandoval said. “We cried together as a family.”

“I have achieved many things throughout the years, maintaining my GPA and doing National Honors Society,” said Sandoval. “Being a leader on my high school team, but most important was getting into college at USUE to extend my softball career.”

“This team has showed me how to be an amazing human and softball player,” Sandoval added. “I would have never been able to make it here without my teammates and my coaches Anthony Ricci, Rick Quinn, and Roger Nyman. My mom and dad have helped me through everything. They are always willing to help me and my brother work on our goals. They are my everything and I wouldn’t be anywhere without them.”