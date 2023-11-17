BLM Seeks Public Comment on Proposal for Exploratory Drilling Southeast of Green River

Press Release

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Moab Field Office seeks public input during a 30-day comment period on the American Potash LLC Green River Potash Project Environmental Assessment. The environmental assessment analyzes a proposal from American Potash LLC to drill four exploratory wells on federal lands in Grand County, Utah, to obtain geologic data about potentially valuable potash deposits and other associated mineral salts. The proposed wells are located approximately 27 miles southeast of Green River, Utah, and 21 miles northwest of Moab, Utah.

“The BLM manages lands for multiple use and sustained yield, providing opportunities for responsible mineral and energy development,” said Moab Field Manager Dave Pals. “The public can help inform these multiple uses by providing detailed comments on environmental analyses for proposals such as this one. We appreciate input and feedback to improve this analysis and help inform the decision for this project.”

Interested members of the public, local governments, Tribal Nations, organizations and other stakeholders are encouraged to provide written comments during this comment period to help refine the environmental analysis and clarify issues.

Written comments may be hand delivered, mailed, emailed or submitted through ePlanning. Please reference “American Potash Green River Project” when submitting comments. All comments must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. MST on Dec. 18, 2023, to be considered.

ePlanning: https://eplanning.blm.gov/ eplanning-ui/project/2018582/ 510

eplanning-ui/project/2018582/ 510 Mail or hand delivery: BLM Moab Field Office, Attn: American Potash Green River Project, 82 East Dogwood Moab, Utah 84532

Email: BLM_UT_MB_Comments@blm.gov, Subject: American Potash Green River Project

Before including an address, phone number, email address or other personally identifiable information in any comments, be aware the entire comment, including personal identifying information, may be made publicly available at any time. Requests to withhold personal identifying information from public review can be submitted, but the BLM cannot guarantee it will be able to do so.

The proposed wells are located within the Red Wash Potash Leasing Area, as designated by the 2016 Moab Master Leasing Plan. The Master Leasing Plan applies stringent reclamation requirements and sets limits on surface-disturbing activities. If approved, the drilling would be completed within two years, and the resulting holes would be plugged and abandoned with the disturbed area being reclaimed. Potash is frequently used in fertilizers to help support agricultural production.