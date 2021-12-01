Carnival Night Comes to Bruin Point Elementary

The Bruin Point Elementary (BPE) parent-teacher organization hosted a family carnival night at the school on Monday, Nov. 22, welcoming the students and their families for an evening of fun.

This carnival acted as a fundraising event for the BPE parent-teacher organization and took place from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. that evening. There was a free hot dog dinner provided to attendees and a plethora of carnival games, concessions and more were available.

Those that attended were able to enjoy balloon animals, go fish, mini golf, a milk and ring toss, connect-four, bowling, plinko, face painting and more.

There was also a family fun package raffle, with tickets available for $1 each or $10 for one dozen. Raffle tickets were available for purchase in advance at Miner’s Trading Post, and it was announced that the raffle winner was one-year-old Autumn Ribbons.