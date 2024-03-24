Caroline Gleich, Democratic Candidate for U.S. Senate, Calls Out “Sickening” Republican Efforts to Ban IVF & Control Families

Press Release

PARK CITY, UTAH — Yesterday, the House GOP Study Committee, made up of a majority of the House Republican conference, including all of Utah’s representatives, released their proposed 2025 budget, which includes support for the “Life at Conception Act,” a bill that would effectively outlaw IVF (in-vitro fertilization) treatments nationwide.

Caroline Gleich, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate in Utah, released the following statement in response:

“Family values are Utah values, which is why it was so sickening to see that all of Utah’s congressional representatives, including John Curtis, signed on to a proposed bill that would give politicians control of Utahns’ reproductive decisions and effectively ban IVF nationwide.

“This is personal to me because, when I was 36, I made the decision to freeze my eggs and embryos for fertility preservation. There are many reasons why people undergo these treatments, but, no matter the circumstance, there is absolutely no place for the government in intimate, personal decisions like when and how to start a family. As Utah’s next senator, I will fiercely defendreproductive freedoms and family values, because Utah women are tired of being pawns in these increasingly extreme political games.”

This comes after a recent ruling by the Alabama Supreme Court declaring that frozen embryos are children, which put an immediate stop to IVF treatments in the state.