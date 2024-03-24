Carbon Volleyball Set for Inaugural Season

Landon Fehlberg will coach the boys’ volleyball team at Carbon for its inaugural season. He will be assisted by Britni King.

“This is our first year. We have a brand-new team. The boys are all going to be working on gaining and developing skills. They are eager to learn. We have many boys that have been standouts in the other sports they have played and look to bring their athleticism to our sport!” said Coach Fehlberg.

How would you describe your coaching style? “I am a very honest and analytical coach. I coach putting my focus on the individual’s role and how they fit into the team. I tell the athletes exactly how it is. I coach with the mindset that a team will only succeed if they have everyone working together to be their best, and give their all for the good of the team.”

To improve the team during the offseason, Fehlberg added, “We have been holding as many open gyms as possible to get ready for the inaugural season of boys’ volleyball in the state. Most of the open gyms have been late at night to give the boys a chance to learn the game while accommodating the schedules of the other sports teams. We have also been working at getting the boys more comfortable playing the game itself past the occasional PE class or peach fuzz volleyball tournament.”

Alexsis Bueno and Evan Lancaster will act as captains this year. When asked about this year’s expectations, Coach Fehlberg replied, “We expect our athletes to be constantly working on skill development and learn techniques for volleyball. I expect us to become competitive in our division.”

When asked about challenging opponents this year, Coach Fehlberg informed, “North Sanpete has had a club team for years. They will have a target on their back for this year in region. Other teams up north have some of their athletes that have played on club teams as well. They will have some boys that have been playing volleyball for years.”

Fehlberg concluded with the values he would like to teach his team.

“The values we teach on our team are persistence, honesty, hard work, and teamwork,” the coach shared. “These are values that are essential both on and off the court.”