Castle Country Community Art Show Accepting Submissions

Press Release

The Prehistoric Museum at Utah State University Eastern will be accepting submissions from amateur and professional Utah based artists and artisans Feb. 23-25 for the Castle Country Community Art Show. This show is an opportunity for artists to help celebrate our local culture and engage with the broad community of Prehistoric Museum visitors.

Two pieces up to 30 inches or one piece over 30 inches may be submitted. Artwork can be any medium, including photography, painting, sculpture or craft. Flat art must be framed and wired or otherwise ready to hang. Sculptures will be accepted according to display case availability or the need for physical security. The museum will create labels for each piece featuring the name of the piece, medium, artist’s name, and if applicable, selling price set by the artist.

For questions or to request an entry form, please contact Christopher Henderson, Head of Exhibits, at christopher.henderson@usu.edu.