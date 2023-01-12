San Rafael Middle School Rewards Students

By Julie Johansen



Accelerated Reader (AR) is used by many schools to track students’ reading comprehension. It is a computer program that helps educators manage and monitor children’s independent reading practices.

With the program, children select a book at their independent reading level and read at their individual pace. When finished, each child takes a short quiz about the book on a computer.

At end of each term, qualified students at San Rafael Middle School (SRMS) are treated to an AR party. To qualify for the AR school party, each grade is required to earn a certain amount of points in order to attend. Students went ice blocking the first term, which was a big hit. Main Street Market gave the school a discounted price on the ice blocks.

About 85 students qualified for the second term party. This was hosted at the skating rink and rec center in Castle Dale on Jan. 5. The students could either ice skate or play games at the rec center, with provided treats, donated by Smith’s, and hot chocolate. It was the first time ice skating for many of the students, who had a great time.

Stewart’s Market donated gift certificates for donuts, which were given at a drawing held later in the school library. The fees were waived for the rental of the ice skating rink, skate rentals and the rec center. These fee waivers were granted by the Emery County Commissioners.

“We really appreciate the support and donations received from local businesses and the county. We love to reward the students for their efforts,” stated SRMS librarian Kolleen Christiansen.